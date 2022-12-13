Tis the season for entertaining!

One of my favorites this time of year is her “Southern Snacks: 77 Recipes for Small Bites with Big Flavors.”

I asked Perre to share her tips for stress-free holiday entertaining.

Make a list, check it twice.

Perre says to make a plan for everything you will serve at all your holiday gatherings early. List the dishes and make the grocery lists. Shop early for non-perishable items. Then you will only need to pop into a store for the perishable stuff before the event.

Have fun!

If the host of a party is flapping around nervously, worried something didn’t turn out perfectly or the wine is not chilled, everyone gets tense and uncomfortable. Perre said to let it all go by the time the guests arrive. They are going to love it, and it’s your party too.

Be nice and rosy and comfy cozy.

If you have never made cut-out sugar cookies piped with intricate designs and personalized with all your guests’ names, now is not the time to experiment. Hosting your entire family for the first time is not the moment to try that wreath-shaped, naturally-dyed handmade pasta you saw on Tik Tok for like 30 seconds. The holidays are about comfort and joy, so go with what you know.

Store bought is fine.

The holidays are a LOT. If you can’t fathom making every single thing from scratch, Perre it’s ok to supplement your spread with purchases from the store.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Happy Holidays.

Perre Magness is the author of “Southern Snacks: 77 Recipes for Small Bites with Big Flavors,” “The Southern Sympathy Cookbook,” and “Pimento Cheese: The Cookbook.” Visit runawayspoon.com for more information and recipes.