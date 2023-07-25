Something cool and easy for the summer

About 15 years ago we planted our first vegetable garden. No one told me that 8 cucumber plants is way too much for a family of four! So needless to say, I was whipping up this salad every week with tomatoes I bought at the farmers market.

The second year, we added tomatoes to our garden but they didn’t fare so well with the extreme heat we had in Tennessee that summer. (I have to admit it. It may have also had something to do with the fact that we didn’t add any compost or lime to the dirt.)

By the summer of our third year of gardening, we finally got the hang of it!

Now a days, I plant 4 or 5 heirloom cherry tomato plants, and we are already on to a bumper crop of tomatoes of all varieties … and I only plant 2 to 3 cucumber plants (which is more than enough to feed our family!).

To make my version of this “fresh from the garden” salad, I love using all types of tomatoes … heirlooms of all shades and sizes. I also throw in sweet Vidalia onions in lieu of the white onions the classic recipe calls for. Fresh basil from the garden also adds a delicious touch to this dish.

The only other ingredients you need are red wine vinegar, olive oil and salt and pepper.

This is Jennifer Chandler with The Weekly Dish. Bon Appetit!

Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad

4 small Kirby cucumbers, sliced into 1/4-inch rounds



4 heirloom tomatoes, cored and cut into 1/4-inch wedges



1/4 cup thinly sliced Vidalia onions



1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped



1/4 cup red wine vinegar



2 tablespoons olive oil



Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Place the cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions in a large bowl. Add the vinegar, olive oil, and basil and gently toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serves 4 to 6.

Cooking Tip: If you can’t find heirloom tomatoes near you, this salad would also be delicious with any ripe tomato from garden or market.