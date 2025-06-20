New cookbook explores America's 'Braided Heritage'

/ The cover of "Braided Heritage" and author Jessica B. Harris. (Courtesy of Clarkson Potter and Pableaux Johnson)

Host Deborah Becker speaks with food historian Jessica B. Harris about her new cookbook “Braided Heritage: Recipes and Stories on the Origin of American Cuisine.” In it, Harris explores how the fundamentals of American cuisine are an intertwining of Native American, European and African cultures.

Book excerpt: ‘Braided Heritage’

By Jessica B. Harris

Traditional cinnamon shortbread cookies

/ Traditional cinnamon shortbread cookies. (Courtesy of Clarkson Potter)

Strawberry shortcake

/ Strawberry shortcake. (Courtesy of Clarkson Potter)

Deviled eggs

Reprinted with permission from “Braided Heritage: Recipes and Stories on the Origin of American Cuisine” by Jessica B. Harris, copyright © 2025. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR