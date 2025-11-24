True Story': Danielle Lindemann on 'What Reality TV Says About Us' | It's Been a Minute

In this special episode of It's Been a Minute, we share a conversation Sam Sanders recorded about one of his favorite things: reality TV. He's joined by Danielle Lindemann, author of True Story: What Reality TV Says About Us, to discuss the genre's origins in Real World and Survivor, how reality TV influences our culture, and why we should all take the genre more seriously.

This episode was first published on April 5, 2022.

WHAT IS “IT’S BEEN A MINUTE”? Each week, It's Been a Minute features people in the culture who deserve your attention. Plus weekly wraps of the news with journalists in the know.