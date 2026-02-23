© 2026 WKNO FM
Reframing guns on screen; plus, is it just us, or are movies getting longer? | It's Been a Minute

Published February 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

Once again, Americans are asking how to end mass shootings. With consensus on gun laws unlikely, some are turning to Hollywood to help change the narrative. Can those who control the levers of culture shift the public's relationship with guns? Guest host Elise Hu speaks with former video game designer and now TV writer Nadra Widatalla about a world where on-screen heroes don't rely on guns.

Plus, seriously, why are movies so long? It isn't scientific but it sure feels like movies are racking up the minutes. Elise chats with Variety reporter Rebecca Rubin about total runtimes — and if they aren't actually getting longer, why does it feel that way?

This video was originally published on YouTube on: 06/03/2026
