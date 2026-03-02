Even influencers are burning out | It's Been a Minute

These days, it seems everyone wants to be an influencer. But as content creators realize that it's a demanding, often short-lived career, they're forcing us to think hard about the future of an industry that's still on the rise.

Guest host B.A. Parker speaks with Rebecca Jennings, senior correspondent at Vox, who reported on how influencer burnout is a microcosm of our changing relationship with work.

Then Parker is joined by Alex Sujong Laughlin and Kelsey McKinney to talk about their podcast Normal Gossip, a weekly show that shares juicy, silly, dramatic stories submitted by listeners. They also play Who Said That.

This video was originally posted on YouTube on 06/10/2022