Joseph Han on U.S. imperialism, Korean ghosts and Guy Fieri | It's Been a Minute

We don't often think of Hawaii and the Korean peninsula as having any kind of shared history. But author Joseph Han disagrees — and he makes the case in his debut novel Nuclear Family.

In this episode, Han and guest host B.A. Parker discuss the book and Han's experience as a Korean immigrant in Hawaii. And they unpack the long effects of U.S. imperialism and military presence in both places. Along the way, they get into ghosts, grandmas and Guy Fieri.

Then Parker is joined by Alex Sujong Laughlin and Kelsey McKinney to talk about their podcast Normal Gossip, a weekly show that shares juicy, silly, dramatic stories submitted by listeners. They also play Who Said That.