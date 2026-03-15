© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fangirls rule the internet in 'Everything I Need, I Get From You' | It's Been a Minute

WKNO
Published March 15, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Fangirls often don't get taken seriously in pop culture. But in her new book, Everything I Need, I Get From You: How Fangirls Created the Internet as We Know It, culture reporter Kaitlyn Tiffany explores just how much fangirls have shaped online life.

She talks with guest host B.A. Parker about how fans used Tumblr to transform internet culture, how being a One Direction fan enriched her own life and why fandom is more complicated than we might think.

This video was originally posted on YouTube on 06/21/2022

Tags
It's Been a Minute | NPR Specials