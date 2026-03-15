Fangirls rule the internet in 'Everything I Need, I Get From You' | It's Been a Minute

Fangirls often don't get taken seriously in pop culture. But in her new book, Everything I Need, I Get From You: How Fangirls Created the Internet as We Know It, culture reporter Kaitlyn Tiffany explores just how much fangirls have shaped online life.

She talks with guest host B.A. Parker about how fans used Tumblr to transform internet culture, how being a One Direction fan enriched her own life and why fandom is more complicated than we might think.

This video was originally posted on YouTube on 06/21/2022