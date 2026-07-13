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The loneliness and longing of Luther Vandross; Plus Grammy nominee Samara Joy | It's Been a Minute

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Published July 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

From "A House Is Not A Home" to "The Glow of Love," Luther Vandross' music has become a staple for weddings, family reunions and graduations. While Luther changed the sound of R&B, brought ballads to epic new heights and influenced countless musicians, he somehow doesn't have the same icon status as some of his collaborators and contemporaries like Whitney Houston or Aretha Franklin.

20 years after Luther's last live concert, Brittany is joined by Craig Seymour, author of "Luther: The Life and Longing of Luther Vandross" to discuss Luther's impact and why he isn't usually placed on the "Mount Rushmore" of American music.

Then, Brittany jazzes it up with two-time Grammy nominee Samara Joy. They talk about her unique style of singing and how she's bridging generations with her timeless music.

This video was originally published on YouTube on: 02/03/2023
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It's Been a Minute | NPR Specials