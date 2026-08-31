Silicon Valley Bank and the sordid history of 'Palo Alto' | It's Been a Minute

Even after Silicon Valley Bank crumbled and tech workers have been laid off in the thousands, Silicon Valley is still surrounded by a mythos of progress and futurity.

Host Brittany Luse talks to author Malcolm Harris about his new book, Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World, to break down how that mythos was built, the dark underbelly underneath it, and why the tech industry is a microcosm of American capitalism.

This video was originally published on YouTube on: 03/18/2023