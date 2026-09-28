Serving up villains and vengeance in 'Love Is Blind' and Steven Yeun's 'Beef' | It's Been a Minute

In reality TV, bringing the drama used to mean making it big. But these days, it doesn't seem to pay to be the mean girl.

B.A. Parker, co-host of NPR's 'Code Switch,' joins Brittany Luse to explore the end of reality TV's villain era and the state of the influencer economy.

Then, we dive into the psyche behind Academy Award-nominee Steven Yeun's latest character in Netflix's 'Beef.' He and Brittany discuss the diabolical antics of protagonist Danny and the surprising result of all that on-screen tension with his co-star Ali Wong.

This video was originally published on YouTube on: 04/07/2023