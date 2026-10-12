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Luther Vandross and Samara Joy sing across generations | It's Been a Minute

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Published October 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Music is all about pushing the envelope, and no one knew that more than Luther Vandross. His rendition of "A House is Not a Home" is so beloved, many fans don't even know it's a cover. His sound also laid the groundwork for many popular artists today, from Jazmine Sullivan to Beyoncé.

Host Brittany Luse is joined by Craig Seymour, author of "Luther: The Life and Longing of Luther Vandross" to discuss Luther's impact and why his name isn't often in conversation with other greats - even though it should be.

This video was originally published on YouTube on: 09/01/2023
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It's Been a Minute | NPR Specials