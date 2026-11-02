Bringing a chatbot to the polls | It's Been a Minute

Some people are turning to AI chatbots to craft bespoke voter guides, while others are leaning on the wisdom of their favorite Instagram or TikTok influencers to guide them to the polls. But what are the pitfalls of each of these approaches, and what does our reliance on them say about what we need to feel informed? To find out, Brittany is joined by Maham Javaid (https://www.npr.org/people/g-s1-12873...) , NPR politics reporter, and Dr. Martin Riedl (https://cci.utk.edu/jem/about/directo...) , assistant professor of journalism and media at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Are you looking for more conversations on politics and culture?

Check these out: The DSA vs. establishment Democrats (https://www.npr.org/2026/07/20/nx-s1-...) How often do you think about the American Empire? (https://www.npr.org/2026/05/25/nx-s1-...)