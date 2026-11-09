The Palestinians telling their own stories | It's Been a Minute

Editor-in-Chief of The Key (https://www.thekeymagazine.com/) , Sara Yasin (https://www.sarayasin.com/about) , wants us to rethink what she calls ‘it’s complicated' journalism (https://www.thekeymagazine.com/p/west...) . As more young people are exposed to the destruction in Gaza -- outside of traditional media outlets -- Sara wanted to provide a space where Palestinians can speak freely about what’s going on around them.

Enter: The Key, an online publication that focuses on “analysis, interviews, essays, reviews and reportage about Palestine.” Sara joins the show to get into The Key, what ‘fairness’ looks like for mainstream media in this moment, and how power informs framing.