HealthQ: Wait, my health plan might pay for a gym membership?

Almost 80% of New Year’s resolutions are related to health, exercise or diet, according to the Pew Research Center — which explains why gyms are packed this time of year.

Before you turn over your credit card and agree to auto-pay each month, you might want to review your health insurance benefits. Your plan may cover part of the cost.

Many health plans, including some Medicare or Medicaid plans, offer free or discounted gym memberships. Phil Galewitz, who reports on insurance at KFF Health News, says many people don’t take advantage of those perks.

Here are three things to know about this little-known health benefit.

Insurers have an incentive to incentivize you to go to the gym

Your health insurance wants you to be healthy. If routine exercise helps patients avoid seeking out expensive medical care, spending a few hundred dollars for a fitness membership can pay off for insurers in the long run.

“ It’s relatively cheap for insurers and employers to offer,” Galewitz says.

You’ll need to read the fine print to find a deal that works for you.

Every plan is different. Some Medicare Advantage plans, for example, offer free access to certain gyms and exercise classes, through a program called SilverSneakers. Other plans only offer a discount.

Joshua Villegas from San Antonio, Texas, pays $51 a month to use two gyms, through a widely used company called Active & Fit Direct. “ I would say I’m saving a little over $30 a month,” he says. The LA Fitness closest to his house doesn’t participate in the program, he says, so he drives farther away to one that does.

It’s not only about gym memberships.

Other incentives that are sometimes covered by insurance include wellness apps, health coaching, or discounted wearable fitness trackers. (Of course, do your research first — the discount touted by the insurance company might be less than what you can find online.)

The best way to find out what your plan offers? Just call the number on the back of your insurance card and ask.

People and policy

Some health plans offer monetary rewards to participants when they reach health goals or consistently go to the gym. Prior to the Affordable Care Act, health plans had more hoops to jump through to reward healthy behaviors directly. Now, a 2025 KFF survey finds that 38% of large employers offer health plans with incentives for completing or participating in a wellness program.

HealthQ is a health series from reporters Cara Anthony and Blake Farmer, approachable guides to an unapproachable health system. It’s a collaboration between Nashville Public Radio and KFF Health News. Katherine Ruppelt and Emily Siner contributed to this reporting.

