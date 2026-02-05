Savannah Guthrie shares emotional video asking for missing mother's safe return

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

"Today" show host Savannah Guthrie and her siblings are pleading for their mother's return. Law enforcement in Arizona believe Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped over the weekend. Katya Mendoza of Arizona Public Media reports from Tucson on the Guthries' direct appeal to whoever may have taken her.

KATYA MENDOZA, BYLINE: In the video posted to Instagram, Savannah Guthrie said the family is ready to communicate with kidnappers, but they need to know without a doubt that their mother is alive.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us. Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman.

MENDOZA: Nancy Guthrie was declared missing on Sunday morning when she didn't show up at church. Multiple media organizations have reported receiving ransom notes that were handed over to investigators. Earlier in the week, the Pima County sheriff said the home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood showed signs of forced entry. They have only said that they believe Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will. According to their office, they have no suspects or persons of interest.

In the video message, Guthrie was flanked by her sister, Annie, and her brother, Camron. Annie spoke about how much the family needed their mother.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ANNIE GUTHRIE: She is our beacon. She holds fast to joy in all of life's circumstances. She chooses joy day after day.

MENDOZA: The Guthries uploaded the video message around the same time that a vigil was held at a local church in Tucson that is special to the family. A poster-sized photo of Nancy Guthrie sat at the front of the altar, illuminated by candles. Several hundred people attended the service. At one point yesterday, law enforcement had set up crime-scene tape across Guthrie's driveway. Investigators were seen removing items from the home in large brown paper bags.

