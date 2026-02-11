Top News | NPR

-
Vladyslav Heraskevych, a skeleton sled racer, wore a helmet on Wednesday showing images of Ukrainian athletes killed defending his country against Russia's full-scale invasion. International Olympic Committee officials say the helmet violates rules designed to keep politics out of the Olympics.
Many spent their careers training on the mountains they'll be competing on at the Winter Games. Lindsey Vonn wanted to stage a comeback on these slopes and Jessie Diggins won her first World Cup there.
Don Crisman and Gregory Eaton have never missed a Super Bowl. On Sunday, they'll attend their 60th game.
D'Amaro will take over next month from Bob Iger, who has led the company for nearly two decades.
In the Justice Department's release of millions of pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, there are several instances of unredacted names of Epstein's accusers, raising concerns about privacy.
In an interview on NPR's Wild Card podcast, Melinda French Gates reacts to her ex-husband, Bill Gates, being mentioned in the most recent release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.
NPR's A Martinez speaks with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul about new legislation that would block police departments from collaborating formally with federal immigration authorities.
"I want to make sure you know who I'm racing for," wrote Minnesota-born cross-country skiing star Jessie Diggins. Meanwhile, a hospitality center for Team USA families dropped the name "Ice House."
A group of nonprofit organizations and U.S. citizens Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's sweeping suspension of immigrant visa processing for people from nearly half of the world's countries.