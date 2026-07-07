IOC moves to allow more Russian athletes back into the Olympic games

: [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION July 8, 2026: Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych is incorrectly identified as a bobsled racer in this story. In fact, he competes in the sport of skeleton sled racing.]

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The International Olympic Committee has lifted its suspension of Russia's Olympic Committee. Today's provisional decision appears to clear the way for Russian athletes to reemerge on the international sports stage in time for the next Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028. This comes at a time when Russia is continuing to pound Ukraine's cities with deadly rocket and drone attacks. NPR's Brian Mann joins me. Hey, Brian.

BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: Hey, Mary Louise.

KELLY: How big a shift is this by the IOC?

MANN: This is huge. You know, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the IOC took a really firm stand. They condemned Moscow and sharply limited Russian athlete involvement in Olympic Games. You know, once they were a sports powerhouse, but Russia basically vanished from the Olympics. This decision today offers Moscow a big step back toward international sports legitimacy.

KELLY: So why do this and why now?

MANN: The IOC's been signaling for months it was rethinking this policy. IOC sanctions on Russia's ally Belarus were eased in May. That was a big signal. At a press conference today, IOC President Kirsty Coventry made the argument that a lot of countries around the world are involved in war or armed conflict, yet their athletes have been allowed to compete.

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KIRSTY CONVENTRY: I think it's important for us to acknowledge that we don't condone any wars, including this one, and we will continue to support Ukraine like we have since this started. I don't believe athletes should pay the price.

MANN: The IOC, Mary Louise, has left some restrictions in place. For now, Russia still won't be able to fly its flag or play its national anthem. But the IOC says that, too, could change before the LA Games.

KELLY: Huh. So what's the reaction been so far to this?

MANN: Well, the timing of this is pretty stark. Russia has launched increasingly deadly strikes against Ukraine. I spoke today with Vladyslav Heraskevych. He's a Ukrainian Olympic bobsledder.

VLADYSLAV HERASKEVYCH: Today, we have day of mourning because of before yesterday attacks. And to have this same news, like in the day of mourning, it's wild because with that, you understand that scale of war is not getting any smaller. And it's a very, very wrong decision, and it's very shameful decision.

MANN: In a statement today, Ukraine's Olympic committee noted that about 600 Ukrainian athletes have been killed since Russia's full-scale invasion. Russia's sports minister, meanwhile, released a statement in Moscow praising the IOC's decision, calling it - and I'm quoting here - "a green light toward the full restoration of the rights of our athletes."

KELLY: I suppose it's worth noting this was not just about the war. Russia has also faced sanctions because of concerns about systematic doping, drug use by its athletes. Has the IOC had anything to say about that?

MANN: Yeah, you're right. Russia's official anti-sports-doping agency, called RUSADA, is still under investigation. The organization has been accused of working closely with the Russian government to actively encourage doping. Russian athletes, of course, were involved in huge scandals at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and again at the Beijing Winter Games in 2022. The IOC does say that it's now taking steps to make sure Russian athletes are clean when they compete in Los Angeles. But I spoke today with Travis Tygart, who heads the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, and he says he's really skeptical that the Russian system has been reformed. He told me he fears more scandals could happen in Los Angeles.

KELLY: That's NPR's Brian Mann talking about Russia's expected return to Olympic sport in time for the LA Summer Games. Thank you, Brian.

MANN: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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