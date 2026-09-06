'Multiple patients' after Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport

Updated September 6, 2026 at 3:20 PM CDT

There are "multiple patients" after a cargo plane crashed at Miami International Airport on Sunday, according to local fire officials.

Video posted on social media shows an Amazon Prime Air plane, a Boeing 767, off the runway with its tail over the fence and thick black smoke rising from the aircraft.

The cargo plane overran a runway after landing at the airport around 2 p.m. ET, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to NPR. It said Flight 7598 originally took off from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The FAA said it will investigate the crash.

The Miami-Dade Aviation Department said in a statement that the plane overran the diagonal runway and is disabled at the northwest end of the airport. "All runways and taxiways at MIA are currently closed as of 3:00 p.m.," the department said. The FAA on Sunday issued a ground stop on planes until 3 p.m. that was later extended until 4:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said there are "multiple patients" and that firefighters were working to extinguish the fire with more than 60 fire units.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

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