Updated November 23, 2026 at 4:32 AM CST

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine carried out an attack on a Russian warship moored at a port in Libya, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, claiming that sea drones sank the navy vessel in a surprise assault the previous day.

Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically made sea drones in the operation, which struck the Russian navy corvette in the Mediterranean, according to Zelenskyy. The ship was one of Russia's newest vessels, commissioned a year after Moscow launched the 2022 invasion of its neighbor, the Ukrainian leader said in a post on X.

Russian officials made no immediate comment.

The operation, conducted some 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) from the front line in Ukraine, was the latest daring long-range assault by Kyiv's forces.

Security Service of Ukraine / via AP In this screen grab from a video provided by the Security Service of Ukraine on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, a Ukrainian Sea Baby suicide drone attacks the Russian navy corvette Merkury near Benghazi, Libya.

Ukraine has at times blindsided Russia during the war with ingenious attacks that embarrass Moscow, such as Operation Spiderweb in June last year, when drones launched from trucks hit over 40 aircraft parked near air bases across Russia. Along the roughly 1,250-kilometer (almost 800-mile) front line snaking through eastern and southern Ukraine, Kyiv's cutting-edge drones and ground robots are helping hold back Russia's bigger army.

At the same time, Russia's strategic bombing of Ukraine has devastated the power grid ahead of winter and damaged civilian buildings.

A Russian strike on a five-story apartment block in a village near Kyiv killed 11 people, regional police said Monday. A 7-year-old child and a 79-year-old woman were pulled from the rubble after the Sunday morning attack, rescue services said.

Ukraine hits Russian assets from Siberia to Libya, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy described Sunday's attack as "exemplary" and said "the targets we set were achieved."

"We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia's aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons," he said.

Security Service of Ukraine / via AP In this screen grab from a video provided by the Security Service of Ukraine on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, a Ukrainian Sea Baby suicide drone attacks the Russian navy corvette Merkury near Benghazi, Libya.

Ukraine has hit Russian oil refineries as far away as western Siberia and Russian warships in the Mediterranean, Zelenskyy noted in a live video address Monday to a meeting of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin.

"We keep finding ways to get back on our feet after every Russian attack," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian forces also struck the Russian dry cargo ship MV Angara, which Zelenskyy said Moscow used to transport weapons, and destroyed a Ka-27 military helicopter in the attack, the Ukrainian leader said.

Ukrainian forces are operating in western Libya under a covert deal endorsed by the West, using the North African country's territory to strike a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean in March, according to Libyan officials.

The Ukrainian forces, most of them drone experts, were at the time operating mainly at an air base in the coastal city of Misrata, but also in other military facilities in the capital Tripoli and the coastal town of Zawiya, the officials told The Associated Press earlier this year.

Sunday's attack severely damaged the Russian corvette at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya, according to two Libyan officials.

Residents in Benghazi heard loud explosions and saw flames at the base early Sunday. Civil defense units rushed to the site and extinguished the fire, authorities in eastern Libya said.

The vessel had docked to refuel and take on supplies as part of a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern-based government in Libya, a statement said without providing details about the vessel or its cargo.

The government in eastern Libya sent a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and the U.N. Security Council, calling for an international investigation into the potential use of western Libya to prepare and launch Sunday's attack.

Libyan officials say two sea drones hit Russian warship

Libyan officials who were briefed on the attack told The Associated Press that at least four drones were intercepted while two hit the corvette, which is designed to patrol coastal waters and escort other ships.

At least 10 people, including Libyan and Russian nationals, were wounded in the attack, one of the officials said.

Security Service of Ukraine / via AP In this screen grab from a video provided by the Security Service of Ukraine on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, a Ukrainian Sea Baby suicide drone attacks the Russian navy corvette Merkury near Benghazi, Libya.

The officials, affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, which controls eastern and southern Libya, spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't allowed to talk with reporters.

Ambrey, a U.K.-based maritime security and risk intelligence firm, said that some of the explosions at the Benghazi Naval Base were likely caused by the detonation of ammunition on board the Russian warship.

Hours after the warship attack, another sea drone strike hit a Maltese-flagged commercial vessel sailing off Benghazi, the Libyan coast guard said.

Russian cargo ship was sanctioned, Ukraine says

Ukraine's Security Service, or SBU, described the operation as "unique." It said the cargo ship MV Angara was sanctioned and used to transport Russian military equipment, and the multipurpose corvette Merkury regularly escorted Russian naval convoys, including guarding the MV Angara.

The drones were delivered to a designated location and launched from a so-called "mothership" near the target, the SBU said.

A Ka-27 helicopter was on board the corvette and also went under, the SBU added.

Russian defenses tried from air, sea and land to hit the attacking drones, it said.

"Ukraine's defense forces have once again shown that the Russian navy and its logistics have no safe routes, even far beyond the Black Sea," which borders both Russia and Ukraine, the SBU said.



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