Healthcare costs could soon skyrocket for millions. We talk to some of them

People who buy insurance on federal marketplaces are seeing much higher premiums. Chris O'Donnell in Richmond, Virginia, says his family's cost is expected to go up by $1,300 per month.

CHRIS O'DONNELL: With my wife's diabetes and also her being a cancer survivor, not having insurance is just completely out of the question. I do have enough income that by not putting any money aside for retirement next year, I can redirect that money towards the insurance premium.

MARTÍNEZ: O'Donnell is 57 years old, and he and his wife are seriously considering retirement in another country where health care costs are more stable.

Genna Boatright lives in the north woods of Wisconsin in a town called Siren.

GENNA BOATRIGHT: I don't really know what my coverage will look like, other than the preliminary numbers are showing that without the tax credit, it will be 100% increased. And that I absolutely cannot afford.

INSKEEP: Boatright is 40 and has an aggressive case of rheumatoid arthritis.

BOATRIGHT: And I do worry that without insurance and the care of specialty and the medication that I'm on, how quickly I will become disabled. And that's an absolutely terrifying prospect.

MARTÍNEZ: Ezra McKay (ph) is in his 20s, works part-time as a bookseller in Memphis and has liked his insurance up to now.

EZRA MCKAY: All of my prescriptions are covered, and a lot of my doctor's visits are covered too, which has just been such a relief over the last year. It's just kind of made me feel, like, important and valid, like I deserve to exist or something like that.

MARTÍNEZ: Without the subsidy, his premium goes from $15 per month to $550 - nearly half his monthly income.

INSKEEP: Which matters to Mr. McKay because he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

MCKAY: I would be in an extremely bad situation of having difficulty maintaining my job, maintaining my house, maybe even having a life-threatening situation, if I were to have a mental health crisis due to being unmedicated.

INSKEEP: He says he is considering moving to California or Washington state, where state programs offer more secure coverage. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

