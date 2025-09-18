News | NPR

-
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. chose everyone in the group. Their votes could affect vaccine access for certain childhood vaccines and and the COVID shots. Here's what's at stake.
American ranchers are raising the fewest cows in decades. Through the price increases, American shoppers have stayed loyal to their love of burgers and steaks — until now.
President Trump announced on Friday he would be sending National Guard troops to Memphis to fight crime. Longtime Memphian and commentator Otis Sanford explains what's being said about Trump’s announcement.
Memphis is home to several publicly traded companies, including FedEx, AutoZone, and International Paper. A new proposal from Trump suggests reducing the frequency with which companies report their earnings. This change could impact how these major corporations share financial information. NPR explains the national implications of this proposal.
U.S. officials have announced a "framework" that would let Chinese-owned short video platform TikTok continue operations in the United States, although the two countries are still working out the details.
The Trump administration's document about children's health and chronic disease doesn't mention the word "nicotine" once. Tobacco remains the top cause of preventable death in the U.S.
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale takes place in 1930 and is much better than the last Downton movie. Creator Julian Fellowes cuts back on the convoluted plotting and zeroes in on emotional dynamics.
Some 154 million people in the United States get health care through their employer — and for many, their costs are about to go way up.