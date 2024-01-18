Parts of Shelby County Under Water Boil Advisory

Memphis Light Gas and Water on Thursday issued a precautionary notice to boil drinking water for about 15 percent of customers due to low pressure levels.

The areas affected include sections of northwestern and southeastern Shelby County, outlined in maps below.

MLGW / Screenshot

MLGW / Screenshot

Water should be boiled for one minute before consumption. Those who have lead water service lines should allow the faucet to run for 30 seconds before collecting water to boil or use a filter.

The drops in water pressure are due to water main breaks and busted or leaking residential pipes brought on by this week’s prolonged subfreezing temperatures.

Doug McGowen, the head of MLGW, said in a press briefing Thursday afternoon that at this point, there is no indication that water in the areas under the boil advisory is compromised but that such action is mandated by law once pressure levels drop below a certain threshold.

In order to maintain pressure in the system, MLGW is asking that all customers practice conservation measures and curb any unnecessary use of water.

