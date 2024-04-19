Local DA Says Officers Justified in Use of Force During Shootout That Left One Officer and Suspect Dead

The Shelby County District Attorney says that Memphis police officers involved in a shootout last week that resulted in their colleague’s death were justified in their use of force.

One of the two young suspects involved in the exchange of gunfire,18-year-old Jaylen Lobley died as well.

“Following a swift yet thorough review conducted by our Justice Review Unit, DA [Steve] Mulroy concurred with their findings that the officers' use of force was justified,” a released statement from the district attorney’s office says. “They were responding to gunfire directed at them, presenting a clear and immediate threat to their lives. Given these circumstances, their actions were deemed both reasonable and justified.”

The justice review unit – established by Mulroy in 2022 – in part examines officer-involved shootings and makes recommendations to prosecutors based on their evaluation of evidence.

The TBI is the state agency that investigates such shootings and first provides their findings to the district attorney’s office.

The Memphis Police Department had previously said that two suspects fired on officers who shot back as they responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the early morning hours of April 12. Officer Joseph McKinney and Lobley died from injuries they sustained.

Two other officers were injured in the exchange of fire as well as a 17-year-old juvenile suspect, who remained hospitalized Friday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Wednesday Mulroy announced that officials believe that McKinney was struck by “friendly fire” from fellow officers.

Prosecutors initially sought to charge the 17-year-old suspect with attempted first degree murder for McKinney’s death in addition to other felonies, but on Friday announced an additional second degree murder and reckless homicide charge.

The juvenile faces more than 100 years in prison for all charges. Prosecutors want to try him as an adult despite his age.

“There is only one person responsible for the death of Officer McKinney, and that’s the person we’re charging. We intend to prosecute this case vigorously,” Mulroy said in a statement. “This kind of abhorrent violent behavior is intolerable. Those who commit it will face serious consequences.”

Mulroy has also partially walked back a statement from earlier this week, implying that he overstated his office's objections to a bond matter concerning Lobley in March.

Initially, Mulroy said that a prosecutor from his office had “strongly argued against” lowering a bond to release Lobley, who had been arrested earlier this year in a stolen vehicle with an illegally modified firearm. He was released on his own recognizance with conditions such as a curfew.

The Daily Memphian released audio of the bond hearing.

“Our initial statement was crafted before I listened to the entire audio of the hearing, and was based on preliminary information from the case prosecutor,” Mulroy said in an updated statement. “While our prosecutor accurately conveyed our opposition to any lowering of the bond or [released on own recognizance], upon reviewing the audio, we realized that the phrase “strongly oppose” was not correct. We acknowledge any confusion this may have caused.”

Officials say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.