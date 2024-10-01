Defense Wraps in Federal Trial of Officers Charged in Tyre Nichols' Fatal Arrest

Closing statements are expected Tuesday in the federal trial for three former Memphis police officers involved in the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols.

The defense teams for Justin Smith, Tadarrius Bean and Demetrius Haley rested their cases Monday after calling several use of force experts and former work colleagues.

Two former supervisors, who testified on Smith’s behalf, said he was a well-liked and trustworthy co-worker.

“He was a good and professional officer,” said Mark Wojcicki, who is a retired Memphis Police Department lieutenant.

A fellow police academy classmate of Bean’s took the stand on Friday to attest to his reputation.

Bryant McKinney called Bean “kind-hearted” and a rule follower, offering an anecdote about how Bean wouldn’t use his squad car outside of work duties even when his personal vehicle was in the shop.

The witnesses supported the defendants even after prosecutors pushed back with questions asking if they were aware of the specific details of the crimes the officers are accused of.

Defense attorneys for Bean, Smith and Haley all called their own use of force experts, who collectively testified that the officers individually had acted within the scope of their training the night they arrested Nichols, who the defense says resisted their efforts to handcuff him.

The officers are charged with violating Nichols' civil rights by using excessive force and failing to tell medical professionals about the nature of his injuries in January of last year when they took him into custody.

Prosecutors have shown the jury body camera and surveillance footage that captures five officers arriving at the arrest scene at different times after Nichols fled on foot from a traffic stop. They either restrain, strike, punch or kick him.

The three defendants are also accused of not stopping two of their fellow officers, Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills – who have pleaded guilty in the case – from also using excessive force.

Nichols eventually went into cardiac arrest and was transported to a hospital where he died three days later.

The 29-year-old never regained consciousness, according to testimony from medical professionals who testified about the severity of his injuries.

Martin and Mills have both taken the stand in the trial as part of their plea agreement with prosecutors. They’ve said Nichols didn’t pose a real threat to them.

Over the course of three weeks, prosecutors have called nearly 20 witnesses, including an MPD instructor who trained the officers and a former supervisor who the officers are accused of misleading about the force they used.

Neither Bean, Smith or Haley testified in their own defense, although Smith's attorney originally said he would.