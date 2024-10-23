City of Memphis Secures $50K Donation from Amazon to Create Safe Spaces for Youth

The City of Memphis stated in a recent press release:

"The City of Memphis is proud to announce that Amazon will be contributing $50,000 towards the creation of ‘Safe Tech and Rec Spaces’ powered by Amazon in four City of Memphis community centers: Westwood Community Center, Orange Mound Community Center, Raleigh Community Center, and Glenview Community Center.

Recognizing the ongoing need to provide safe spaces for the youth in neighborhoods with high crime and poverty rates, Amazon has partnered with the City of Memphis to invest in strategies that will strengthen the community and create safe environments for young people. The City of Memphis’ Office of Youth Services conducted research at multiple community centers, gathering feedback from youth on the root causes and potential solutions for reducing juvenile crime. One of the strategies identified was the need to upgrade computer labs and recreation spaces in 24 community centers in underserved neighborhoods for youth.

Amazon’s generous contribution aligns with its commitment to community engagement and addressing the immediate needs of the communities where its employees live and work. With 12 fulfillment and sortation centers, eight delivery stations, and over 24,000 employees in Tennessee, Amazon has demonstrated a strong presence in Memphis and the surrounding areas.

Amazon will work closely with the City of Memphis to design and renovate the ‘Safe Tech and Rec Spaces’ powered by Amazon, ensuring that these spaces serve as valuable resources for the youth in our community.

“This investment from our friends at Amazon will help kick off our efforts to incorporate gaming and technology into our centers,” stated Nick Walker, City of Memphis Parks Director. “Donations like this help us to expand the types of programming we have in our centers.”

The City of Memphis is grateful for Amazon’s partnership and looks forward to the positive impact this initiative will have on the lives of our young residents."

Source | memphistn.gov

