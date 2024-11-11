Annual Regional One Health Blood Drive, Hosted by Memphis Fire Department

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), "Every 2 seconds, someone in the United States needs blood and/or platelets."

Locally, Regional One Health serves as the only trauma one facility within 150 miles. The Medical Director of Elvis Presley Trauma Center at Regional One Health, Dr. Peter Fischer, MD, MS, NRP, FACS, says, "Each year, the trauma center utilizes over 21,000 units of blood products. This makes [Regional One Health] one of the highest utilizers in the country." — the hospital averages about 57.5 units of blood products needed daily for patients.

Partnering with Regional One Health, the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) will host its annual blood drive at the MFD Recruitment Center (2668 Avery Ave.)

The blood drive will take place:

Vitalant (a nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organization that provides blood supplies to hospitals and patients across the U.S.) will help organize the MFD and Regional One Health blood drive.

This blood drive follows announcements made earlier this year by both the American Red Cross and Vitalant, declaring a national emergency due to blood supply shortages.

