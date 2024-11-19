MLGW and TVA Partner to Help Cover up to 70% of LED Lighting Replacement Costs for Small Businesses

MLGW has issued a press release stating that it will partner with TVA EnergyRight to bring energy-efficient LED lighting upgrades to small businesses in our community.

This is what MLGW had to say:

Through the TVA EnergyRight Small Business Lighting Replacement program, small businesses may be eligible to receive an incentive covering up to 70% of the cost to upgrade to energy efficient LED lights. Upgraded LED lighting can help small businesses save money on energy costs, create a more appealing environment for customers, and increase the productivity of employees.

To see if your small business qualifies to participate in the program and receive your potential cost savings, visit tinyurl.com/MLGW-TVA to set up a free lighting assessment.

MLGW partners with TVA EnergyRight to offer additional programs to support small businesses, including:



Energy efficiency incentives that help businesses replace inefficient equipment, like HVAC and refrigeration, to save money on energy costs.

Business energy savings training, a free on-demand video series, that helps businesses better manage energy use to reduce their energy costs and meet sustainability goals.

For more information about how MLGW can help your small business save, please contact Sherita Goodman at (901) 528-4469 or email econdev@mlgw.org.

Source | mlgw.com

In related news, MLGW President & CEO Doug McGowen joined host Eric Barnes for WKNO's Channel 10 Behind the Headlines a few weeks ago. During the show, McGowen talked about the state of local utilities and revealed that MLGW has replaced most of the city's street lights with LED lights. You can watch the episode below or read about it by clicking here.

