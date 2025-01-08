Shelby County Commission’s Committee Meetings

Schedule:

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

8:30 a.m. — Committee # 4 - LAW ENFORCEMENT, CORRECTIONS & COURTS

8:50 a.m. — Committee # 12 - LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS

9:10 a.m. — Committee # 3 - HOSPITALS AND HEALTH

9:30 a.m. — Committee # 6 - EDUCATION

9:40 a.m. — Committee # 1 - BUDGET AND FINANCE

10:00 a.m. — Committee # 10 - GENERAL GOVERNMENT

10:30 a.m. — Committee # 11 - CORE CITY, NEIGHBORHOODS AND HOUSING

10:35 a.m. — Committee # 17 - WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

10:40 a.m. — Committee # 16 - MILTON COMMUNITY ENHANCEMENT GRANTS

Agenda:

8:30 a.m. — Committee # 4 - LAW ENFORCEMENT, CORRECTIONS & COURTS

Chairman Mick Wright, Vice-Chairman Erika Sugarmon

1. Resolution approving an emergency contract between Shelby County Government and Dillard Security Services for replacing doors and access controls at 201 Poplar on behalf of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, not exceeding $55,917.44. This item requires the expenditure of Fiscal Year 2025 Shelby County Sheriff's Office General Operating Funds to not exceed $55,917.44. Sponsored by Commissioner Mick Wright.

2. Resolution to amend the FY 2025 Operating Budget to expend Grant Funds from the State of Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee Highway Safety Office for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. This item requires appropriation and expenditure of Federal through State Grant Funds in the amount of $500,000.00. Sponsored by Commissioner Mick Wright.

3. ORDINANCE - THIRD READING - Ordinance to amend the Shelby County Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 10, Article VII – Juvenile Court and Court Clerk – to request that the Juvenile Court Judge provides Juveniles and their Caregivers with written notification of Expungement Rights of Juvenile Records. Sponsored by Commissioner Erika Sugarmon.

4. ORDINANCE - THIRD READING - Ordinance to amend the Shelby County Code of Ordinances by amending Chapter 10 – Courts to request Legal Representation and Recordings for Minors during Interrogations as contemplated by State Law. Sponsored by Commissioner Erika Sugarmon.

8:50 a.m. — Committee # 12 - LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS

Chairman Brandon Morrison, Vice-Chairman Britney Thornton

1. DISCUSSION (15 minutes) - Bills UpdateTheodore Morrison, CEO, Morrison Capitol Strategies

9:10 a.m. — Committee # 3 - HOSPITALS & HEALTH

Chairman Miska Clay Bibbs, Vice-Chairman Charlie A. Caswell, Jr.

1. Resolution amending the FY2025 Shelby County Health Department General Fund Operating Budget in the amount of $5,000.00 to accept sponsorship from Gilead Sciences to help support the Shelby County Health Department Annual World AIDS Day Celebration for the period beginning July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. This item requires the appropriation and expenditure of FY2025 General Funds in the amount of $5,000.00. Sponsored by Commissioner Miska Clay Bibbs.

2. Resolution amending the FY2025 Shelby County Health Department Grant Fund Operating Budget in the amount of $90,200.00 to support the Alcohol and Abuse Research Program for treatment of Alcohol Abuse throughout Shelby County for the period beginning July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025. This item requires the appropriation and expenditure of FY2025 Grant Funds in the amount of $90,200.00. Sponsored by Commissioner Miska Clay Bibbs.

3. DISCUSSION (10 minutes) - Shelby County Opioid Gap Analysis PresentationDr. Michelle Taylor, Director of the Division of Health Services, Presenter

9:30 a.m. — Committee # 6 - EDUCATION

Chairman Britney Thornton, Vice-Chairman Miska Clay Bibbs

1. Resolution of the Board of Commissioners of Shelby County, Tennessee, issuing a "No Confidence" position in the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board of Education. Sponsored by Commissioner Amber Mills and Commissioner Erika Sugarmon.

9:40 a.m. — Committee # 1 - BUDGET AND FINANCE

Chairman Miska Clay Bibbs, Vice-Chairman Mickell Lowery

1. Resolution receiving and filing the November 2024 Monthly Comprehensive Financial Update Reports entitled “Shelby County Government Monthly Commission Division Reports for the year ending June 30, 2025”. Sponsored by Commissioner Miska Clay Bibbs.

2. Resolution approving the purchase of General Office Furniture from Staples Contract & Commercial, LLC, for various departments of Shelby County Government in an amount not to exceed $1,212,906.67 for Fiscal Year 2025 with the option to renew for two additional one-year periods commencing on July 1 through June 30 of each renewal term. This item requires the expenditure of County Operating Funds in the estimated amount of $1,212,906.67. Sponsored by Commissioner Mickell Lowery. (REFERRED BACK TO COMMITTEE IN DECEMBER 16, 2024 COMMISSION MEETING)

3. Resolution of the Board of Commissioners of Shelby County, Tennessee placing a 90 Day Moratorium on the amended allocation for Fiscal Year 2025 Capital Improvement Funding in the amount of $33,910,682.00 to Memphis-Shelby County Schools for new construction of the Frayser High School. Sponsored by Commissioner Amber Mills.

10:00 a.m. — Committee # 10 - GENERAL GOVERNMENT

Chairman Henri E. Brooks, Vice-Chairman Amber Mills

1. Resolution approving the Election of Notaries Public for appointment and/or reappointment for Shelby County, Tennessee. Sponsored by Commissioner Henri E. Brooks.

2. Resolution approving the Election of Notaries Public for appointment and/or reappointment for Shelby County, Tennessee. Sponsored by Commissioner Henri E. Brooks.

3. ORDINANCE - THIRD READING - Joint Ordinance of Shelby County Government and the City of Memphis to establish a Public-Private Partnership for Cross-Governmental collaboration and implementation of policies to promote economic mobility through the appointment of a Fiscal Agent to provide strategy and oversight of project implementation. This item requires the selection of a Fiscal Agent who will coordinate between Legislative bodies and public and private agencies and provide updates, recommendations, technical support, and fiscal analysis. Sponsored by Chairman Michael Whaley, Commissioner Erika Sugarmon, and Commissioner Mick Wright. (SUBSTITUTED IN DECEMBER 16, 2024 COMMISSION MEETING)

4. DISCUSSION (15 minutes) - Regarding a change to the County Commission Permanent Rules of Order regarding On-Base Timelines for the Commission Agenda. At the request of Commissioner Amber Mills. Presenters: Director Audrey Tipton, CAO Alicia Lindsey, and Trustee Regina Newman.

10:30 a.m. — Committee # 11 - CORE CITY, NEIGHBORHOODS, AND HOUSING

Chairman Henri E. Brooks, Vice-Chairman Mickell Lowery

1. Resolution approving the sale of One County-owned Unimproved Delinquent Tax Parcel, acquired by Shelby County from Shelby County Tax Sale No. 1902, to Memphis and Shelby County Community Redevelopment Agency, for nominal consideration, pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated, Section, 67-5-2509, and authorizing the Shelby County Mayor to execute Quit Claim Deeds. Sponsored by Commissioner Henri E. Brooks.

10:35 a.m. — Committee # 17 - WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

Chairman Erika Sugarmon, Vice-Chairman Brandon Morrison

1. ORDINANCE - SECOND READING - Ordinance amending Chapter 14 of the Shelby County Code of Ordinances, entitled Employment and Employees, to acknowledge International Degrees during the Hiring Selection Process. Sponsored by Commissioner Erika Sugarmon.

10:40 a.m. — Committee # 16 - MILTON COMMUNITY ENHANCEMENT GRANTS

Chairman Charlie A. Caswell, Jr., Vice-Chairman Britney Thornton

1. Resolution awarding County Funds from the FY2025 Operating Budget in the amount of $10,000.00 to First Congo Food Justice Program DBA SchoolSeed, a charitable organization. This item requires an expenditure of $10,000.00 from the Milton Community Enhancement Program Grant Fund. Sponsored By Commissioner Britney Thornton. (REFERRED BACK TO COMMITTEE IN DECEMBER 16, 2024 COMMISSION MEETING)

2. Resolution awarding County Funds from the FY2025 Operating Budget in the amount of $5,500.00 to New Memphis Institute, a charitable organization. This item requires an expenditure of $5,500.00 from the Milton Community Enhancement Program Grant Fund. Sponsored By Commissioner Miska Clay Bibbs.

3. Resolution awarding County Funds from the FY2025 Operating Budget in the amount of $8,500.00 to the National Tourism and Heritage Association, a charitable organization. This item requires an expenditure of $8,500.00 from the Milton Community Enhancement Program Grant Fund. Sponsored by Commissioner Mickell Lowery, Commissioner Dr. Edmund Ford, Jr., and Commissioner Britney Thornton.

4. Resolution awarding County Funds from the FY2025 Operating Budget in the amount of $5,000.00 to Clean Memphis, a charitable organization. This item requires an expenditure of $5,000.00 from the Milton Community Enhancement Program Grant Fund. Sponsored By Commissioner David C. Bradford, Jr.

5. Resolution amending Item No. 27, adopted on August 12, 2024, to identify program parameters for the Fiscal Agent, Schoolseed Foundation, to implement for the District 10 Plan, also known as, the Neighborhood Ecosystem Pilot Program. Sponsored by Commissioner Britney Thornton.

