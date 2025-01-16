City of Memphis to Address Potholes After Winter Storm

In the aftermath of the recent winter storm, the City of Memphis is conducting an assessment and implementing repairs to address roadway damage caused by the recurring freeze-thaw cycle of snow and ice, which often results in pothole formations.

The City’s Public Works Division will dedicate crews and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to repair efforts in the coming weeks. In a recent press release, city officials say they are committed to quickly mobilizing resources and personnel to address the issue and restore the safety and integrity of Memphis roadways.

Repair Methods and Asphalt Production

Memphis utilizes two main methods for pothole repairs: Hot-Mix Asphalt and Cold-Mix Asphalt. Hot-mix asphalt is preferred because it provides a more durable and long-lasting solution, making it a cost-effective choice for pothole repair. However, Cold-Mix Asphalt is used in colder weather, typically when temperatures dip below 40°F, which prevents the use of Hot Mix.

The city operates its own asphalt plant, allowing year-round production of the material needed for road repairs. The costs of this operation are covered within the Street Maintenance operating budget, ensuring that pothole repair efforts will continue without straining city finances.

AI-Assisted Detection of Potholes

In addition to responding to reports from crews and residents, Memphis Public Works is leveraging AI technology to detect potholes automatically. Public Works vehicles are equipped with strategically placed cameras that capture video footage as they travel their daily routes. The footage is then reviewed to confirm pothole locations, and if verified, a 311 service request is created for repairs.

Pothole Repair Progress and Reporting

In 2024, Memphis crews successfully filled 82,149 potholes. The Public Works Division encourages residents to report potholes by contacting the 311 system or calling 901-636-6500. City officials recently stated in a press release that the goal is "to address all reported potholes within 5-10 business days."

