MLGW's New RFPs Aim to Boost Renewable Energy and Grid Resilience

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) has announced plans to issue a request for proposals (RFP) for renewable energy projects. The objective is to enhance the reliability and resilience of the electric grid while ensuring that power remains affordable for customers in the coming decades. The RFP will be issued on Friday, March 14, 2025, seeking proposals for 100 MW of solar generation paired with 80 MW of utility-scale battery storage. The deadline for submissions will be Monday, April 28, 2025.

During a press conference on Wednesday, March 5, MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen, alongside MLGW Board of Commissioners Chairman Michael E. Pohlman and Memphis Mayor Paul Young, announced the new initiatives. McGowen remarked that this is a "big step forward to ensure the availability and affordability of power that we increasingly rely upon in our day-to-day lives."

The project plans include developing approximately 100 MW of solar capacity and about 50 MW of battery storage, which will supply power for two to four hours. These installations may be constructed on an MLGW property, at another location within the utility's service area, or at alternative sites suggested by vendors. MLGW is inviting proposals for projects that can be operated either by the utility itself or managed by an independent operator through a power purchase agreement (PPA).

The planned timeline expects operations to begin by mid- to late 2026. "When this is operational in 2026 [it will] provide net new energy for our MLGW customers and for the grid it's going to provide a positive impact on our electric operations and our electric operations finances," McGowen stated. "Solar for the first time is going to allow us to generate energy locally that can help meet a portion of our needs at a very affordable rate."

In addition to the solar and battery projects, MLGW is looking for proposals for extra battery storage installations. The utility aims to achieve approximately 20 MW of battery storage at a designated substation and an additional 10 MW within its distribution system. Vendors can also recommend further utility-scale battery installations throughout the distribution network.

McGowen stated that these storage solutions will allow MLGW to provide low-cost energy during peak demand periods, such as extremely hot or cold weather.

These initiatives are a part of MLGW's broader strategy to modernize its energy infrastructure and secure a stable, cost-effective energy supply for its customers. McGowen added that the modernization effort will "continue all the way through 2029." He also noted that this project will not affect MLGW's existing contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

Chairman Pohlman expressed strong support for the initiative, stating, "We are all behind it," and added, "we've been pushing for this for the last, probably 3 years or so."

Mayor Young highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of the project, saying it is a crucial step toward reducing the city's environmental impact and enhancing utility reliability. "These actions are going to not only protect Memphians but a stronger grid is going to also allow us to foster economic development as power—and power stability is increasingly essential to the companies that we're seeking to recruit in this area."

**Video of MLGW's solar panel press conference on Wednesday, March 5.

