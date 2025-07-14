MLGW to Launch Nation’s First Municipal 5G Utility Network

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is partnering with Nokia to create a private 5G wireless network designed to modernize the utility's infrastructure and enhance the reliability of electric services throughout Memphis and Shelby County.

The project is part of MLGW's Renewal/Replacement of Infrastructure (r²I) program, a multi-year initiative to upgrade aging electric, gas, and water systems following years of deferred maintenance. Alongside substation and pipeline upgrades, the addition of a stand-alone 5G communications network is expected to improve system efficiency, enable greater automation, and support future technologies.

Doug McGowen, MLGW President and CEO, called the 5G implementation a key step in preparing the utility for the future. "We will be able to meet the requirements for a modern electric grid," McGowen said. "We will have fast and reliable communication for grid devices; increased reliability during storms or cyber events that will help us restore power even faster after outages. This enables more automation and smart control operations and supports future technology like electric vehicles and battery storage."

The rollout will occur in two phases. Phase 1 will focus on establishing basic wireless coverage for core operations, aiming to reach 93 percent of Shelby County. Phase 2 will expand this coverage further, enhancing support for grid automation, outage detection, and integration with distributed energy resources.

"This collaboration marks a major milestone in advancing MLGW's power grid modernization and their commitment to building a smarter, more resilient, and future-ready utility infrastructure for the community," said Jeff Pittman, Head of Enterprise North America for Nokia's Mobile Networks division.

While private 5G networks are beginning to gain traction in the utility sector, MLGW is positioned to be the first municipal utility in the United States to implement a full-scale, stand-alone version of the technology. The system is expected to enhance communication between field devices and control centers, supporting key smart grid functions like automation, fault detection, and faster outage response.

Serving more than 440,000 customers in Memphis and Shelby County, MLGW is the largest three-service public power utility in the country. As a publicly owned utility, it operates independently of investor-owned providers, giving it added flexibility in infrastructure planning and investment.

MLGW officials say the new network could not only modernize operations locally but also serve as a model for other cities looking to strengthen grid resilience and prepare for future energy demands.

More information about the r²I program and the 5G deployment is available on MLGW's website.