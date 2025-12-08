TDOE honors 2025–26 principal, supervisor, and RISE Award finalists

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) has announced the recipients for the 2025–26 Principal of the Year and Supervisor of the Year awards, as well as two finalists for the national Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award. These honors highlight educators and staff who are significantly impacting students' futures both in and out of the classroom.

The announcements were made during the department's annual Excellence in Education celebration, where Commissioner of Education Lizzette Reynolds said the honorees reflect the kind of leadership that shapes schools across the state. "I am honored to recognize each of these individuals who play key roles in transforming students' futures by creating positive and lasting changes in their districts and schools," Reynolds said. "I am inspired by the dedication of these outstanding education leaders across Tennessee for prioritizing the success of students, educators, and communities."

Deanna Jones, the principal of Bailey Station Elementary School in Collierville, has been named Tennessee's Principal of the Year for the 2025–26 school year. The department praised her belief that "academic excellence and joyful learning are powerful partners in the classroom," and her efforts to create instruction that supports curiosity and celebrates student growth. Additionally, Jones established a districtwide public learning community to provide educators with more opportunities to collaborate across content areas and schools.

Kelley Harrell, the 2024–25 Tennessee Principal of the Year, complimented Jones, saying, "Congratulations, Deanna Jones! Your leadership shapes a brighter future for every student you serve. Your work is valued and appreciated." She added, "Being Tennessee Principal of the Year is a reminder that strong schools are built by dedicated people united in purpose. I'm thankful for the exceptional staff, students, and families who make school communities successful."

The department has named Diana Wood, the PreK–4 instructional supervisor for Putnam County Schools, as the Supervisor of the Year for 2025–26. Wood focuses on collaboration and community partnerships in her early learning initiatives, including her role on the Bright Start Tennessee steering committee. The department highlighted her commitment to emphasizing the importance of family partnerships even before children formally enroll in school. Additionally, Wood serves on the Tennessee Literacy Council and the board of her local Child Advocacy Center, and she is recognized as a strong advocate for children and families.

Cathy Pressnell, the 2024–25 Supervisor of the Year, said Wood's recognition highlights the significance of district-level leadership. "Congratulations to the 2025-26 Tennessee Supervisor of the Year," she said. "This recognition honors your leadership and work that frequently happens behind the scenes. From career and technical education programs to curriculum and instruction, and everything in between, the day-to-day work in schools simply would not happen without stellar leadership from district supervisors. They represent all that's best about leading in public education, and I am beyond grateful to have been recognized in this way and to get to celebrate our newest award recipient!"

The department also named regional finalists for Principal and Supervisor of the Year across Tennessee's three grand divisions.

For principals:



The East Grand Division honoree is Jessica Conatser of Grand Oaks Elementary School in Anderson County Schools.

In Middle Tennessee, the award went to Caitlin Bullard of the Discovery School in Murfreesboro City Schools.

In West Tennessee, the finalist is Amy Wooley of West Chester Elementary School in Chester County Schools.

Supervisor finalists include:



The East Grand Division winner, Holly Flora, is the elementary chief academic officer in Kingsport City Schools.

The Middle Grand Division winner, Lori Sexton, is a Career and Technical Education supervisor in Bedford County Schools.

The West Grand Division winner, Megan Gaschler, oversees professional development and evaluation in Germantown Municipal Schools.

This year's RISE Award state finalists are Celby Glass, safety and attendance supervisor in Franklin Special School District, and Julie Seymour, STEAM coordinator at Discovery School in Murfreesboro City Schools. The two will move on to compete for the national award.

State officials said the recognitions highlight the wide range of educators and staff whose work supports student learning, strengthens school culture, and helps shape Tennessee's public schools.