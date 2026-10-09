Tropical storm Isaias is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Mid-South

The Mid-South is preparing for heavy rainfall, strong winds, and potential flooding on Saturday as Hurricane Isaias moves inland and is expected to weaken into a tropical storm.

The National Weather Service in Memphis forecasts sustained winds exceeding 25 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 1 to 2.5 inches, with localized areas seeing up to 3.5 inches, primarily in northeast Mississippi.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of northeast Mississippi until 7 p.m. on Saturday. Additionally, a Wind Advisory will be in place across much of the Mid-South from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. A Flood Watch is also active for certain areas of the region until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) reports that nearly 65 crews are ready to respond to possible power outages. Additional contractors and tree-trimming crews are also available if needed.

“We are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst,” MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen said Friday.

Residents are encouraged to secure outdoor items, prepare emergency supplies, and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

For the latest weather alerts, visit weather.gov/memphis.

Monitor power outages at wknofm.org/outage. Outages should be reported directly to the MLGW Outage Hotline at (901) 544-6500.

