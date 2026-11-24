After the catastrophic failed execution of Christa Pike, Gov. Bill Lee commissioned a second independent investigation into Tennessee’s lethal injection program. Defense attorneys are now worried the findings won’t be thorough and, if the past is any indication, they wouldn’t be heeded regardless.

Lee has hired Edward Stanton of Butler Snow for several independent investigations into state agencies during his tenure. That includes the first lethal injection inquiry in 2022 and the second one announced earlier this fall.

Attorneys for death row inmates are concerned Stanton hasn’t contacted them. That’s because they have spent nearly two years litigating Burns v. Strada, which argues the 2025 lethal injection protocol is unconstitutional. In doing so, they’ve submitted thousands of pages of documents — including depositions of senior Tennessee Department of Correction executives containing information not available to the public and highly detailed accounts of the executions botched under the protocol.

Their complaint isn’t that they’re being snubbed. They say it could be an indicator that the investigation is not broad or deep enough to identify what is causing Tennessee’s continued failure to carry out executions.

The attorneys sent letters to both the outgoing and incoming governors. It raises concerns that without some kind of action by either Gov. Bill Lee or Gov. Elect Marsha Blackburn, the fundamental problems within the program will never be solved.

“The result will be an endless cycle of botched executions, independent reviews, and recommendations that TDOC ultimately ignores,” both letters read. “We hope that you will use your remaining time in office to ensure that is not the case.”

Lee first hired Stanton to investigate the Department of Correction in 2022. That was after his last-minute delay of Oscar Franklin Smith’s execution. He had learned the department wasn’t testing its lethal drugs for toxins. The idea was the investigation would serve as a corrective action plan, and it would allow the Department of Correction to re-write its protocol to safeguard against mistakes.

That report spans 178 pages. It documents systematic problems in the state’s lethal injection program, as it operated under the protocol published in 2018. It found that the department routinely failed to test drugs for toxins and potency. It said the department suffered from tunnel vision, and that it placed an inordinate amount of responsibility one one person to run the show without offering that person training or guidance.

Since the new protocol took effect in 2025, Tennessee has failed two executions: that of Tony Carruthers in May and Christa Pike in September. Defense attorneys have documented problems in each of the other executions attempted under the protocol.

Concerns the study will ultimately be ignored

Frank Strada assumed the correction commissioner position in 2023, after the Stanton report had been released and while the department was re-designing its protocol. He said in a deposition that he did not consider any of the recommendations in the report other than the ones regarding testing. He said he focused only on recommendations regarding the testing of lethal injection chemicals, even though the report focused on several other problem areas. The attorneys attached a transcript capturing a lengthy portion of the deposition.

When asked whether he and Lee ever discussed the report, its findings or its recommendations, Strada said no.

“It was my understanding that he wanted me to look at the recommendations… because I saw his many news articles and interviews, where he talked about the protocol,” he said.

Strada resigned from the post after the failed Pike execution. Blackburn announced her pick for commissioner last week, a reform-oriented former Federal Bureau of Prisons official named Josh Smith.

“We encourage you to direct TDOC to scrupulously implement the additional recommendations that Mr. Stanton eventually promulgates,” the letter to Blackburn reads. “History has proven that such a directive is, unfortunately, necessary.”

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