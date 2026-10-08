Catherine Sweeney
Catherine Sweeney is WPLN’s health reporter. Before joining the station, she covered health for Oklahoma’s NPR member stations. That was her first job in public radio. Until then, she wrote about state and local government for newspapers in Oklahoma and Colorado. In her free time, she likes to cycle through hobbies, which include crochet, embroidery, baking, cooking and weightlifting.
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Attorneys, doctors, nurses and lawmakers asked for a death penalty moratorium before Pike's failed executionIn the year and a half leading up to Christa Pike’s failed execution, warnings about the state’s lethal injection protocol and its weaknesses piled up.