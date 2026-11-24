Since the Trump Administration ordered states to compete for a pot of money known as the Rural Health Transformation Fund, Tennessee has been edging out most other states.

The federal program is in its second year, and the Tennessee Department of Health announced it was awarded $210 million. That’s a bump over year one, when it nabbed about $207 million.

“Tennessee’s increase in RHTP Year 2 funding recognizes the thoughtful planning and progress already taking place with partners across our rural health system,” Tennessee Department of Health Interim Commissioner and State Epidemiologist Dr. John Dunn is quoted in a press release. “These resources will help our state sustain partnerships, expand access to coordinated care and deliver long-term results for rural Tennesseans.”

Tennessee ranked ninth among all 50 states in dollar growth and 15th nationally in total award amount, TDH said.

The money can’t be used to pay for routine services or other ongoing expenses. It’s meant to go toward innovation and new programming.

The way states spend that money varies. Tennessee decided to make a competitive grant program, and the opportunities fall into several categories. For example, there are grants for improving rural maternal care, or for helping providers like hospitals update their records infrastructure.

The program was designed amid blowback to the legislative package known as the Big, Beautiful Bill or H.R. 1. That cut funding for Medicaid programs like TennCare, and critics pointed out that rural hospitals heavily rely on Medicaid funding to keep their doors open. The nationwide rural hospital closure crisis has been politically fraught, and Tennessee has the second-highest closure rate in the country.

That package makes it harder for residents to qualify for Medicaid programs, and it also makes Medicaid programs pay hospitals and other providers less for their services.

Critics of the Rural Health Transformation Fund say that the funding creates great opportunities, but it doesn’t replace the money cut from Medicaid.

Tennessee awarded money to 138 programs statewide. You can see a detailed breakdown here.

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