Your Brain: Perception Deception | Full Documentary | PBS | NOVA
Neuroscientists discover the tricks and shortcuts the brain takes to help us survive.
Is what you see real? Join neuroscientist Heather Berlin on a quest to understand how your brain shapes your reality, and why you can’t always trust what you perceive. In the first hour of this two-part series, learn what the latest research shows about how your brain processes and shapes the world around you, and discover the surprising tricks and shortcuts your brain takes to help you survive.