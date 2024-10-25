Why Ships Crash: Inside the Crash That Shut Down the Global Economy | Full Documentary | PBS |NOVA
When the bow of the colossal Ever Given container ship plowed into the bank of the Suez Canal on March 23, 2021, international supply chains ground to a halt. What went wrong?
Follow the dramatic efforts to free the ship and the investigation into one of the most expensive shipping disasters ever. Maritime experts analyze other recent accidents and try to figure out how such devastating crashes could be prevented.