Particles Unknown: Hunting Neutrinos | Full Documentary | PBS | NOVA

WKNO
Published November 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST

Join the hunt for the universe’s most common—yet most elusive and baffling—particle.

Outnumbering atoms a billion to one, neutrinos are the universe’s most common yet most elusive and baffling particle. NOVA joins an international team of neutrino hunters as they try to capture an elusive fourth form of neutrino. Their results may force scientists to redraw their blueprint of the subatomic world, the Standard Model of physics, and change our understanding of how the universe works.
Tags
NOVA | PBS Specials