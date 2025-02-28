Tides of Tradition | Legacy of the Land | NOVA

Local Unangax̂ filmmaker Kanesia McGlashan-Price, shares the realities of food access in the changing Arctic by Following Trever, a local subsistence hunter upholding his community’s values for the next generation.

