How Birds Evolved to Fly (feat. Slow-Mo Baby Birds) | NOVA

WKNO
Published January 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST

Birds today make flight look effortless, but its evolution was complex. Scientists are still trying to discover exactly how birds took to the skies, and today, a new perspective has emerged by studying how flightless chicks become skilled flyers.

With high-speed cameras and careful observation, discover how researchers are gaining insights into the development of bird flight, offering insights into their remarkable journey from dinosaurs to skilled flyers.
Tags
NOVA | PBS Specials