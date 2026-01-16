How Birds Evolved to Fly (feat. Slow-Mo Baby Birds) | NOVA
Birds today make flight look effortless, but its evolution was complex. Scientists are still trying to discover exactly how birds took to the skies, and today, a new perspective has emerged by studying how flightless chicks become skilled flyers.
With high-speed cameras and careful observation, discover how researchers are gaining insights into the development of bird flight, offering insights into their remarkable journey from dinosaurs to skilled flyers.