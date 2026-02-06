The $8 Billion Overhaul of LaGuardia Airport: Engineering a New Era | NOVA

Discover how an $8 billion transformation turned LaGuardia from a dreaded airport into a state-of-the-art facility through groundbreaking engineering and design.

The redevelopment of LaGuardia was nothing short of remarkable: almost every aspect of the airport was renovated while flights were still coming and going, and architects took special care to future-proof their work through innovative and forward-thinking designs.

Over the course of 8 years, engineers rebuilt Terminals B&C, constructed two massive pedestrian walkways, and made key improvements to critical infrastructure. Take an inside look at the engineering behind LaGuardia’s transformation.