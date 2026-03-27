UFO Sightings: How Scientists are Trying to Capture More Data | NOVA

To better study the UFO phenomenon, science needs more eyes on the skies.

There have been reports of UFO and UAP sightings for decades, but these accounts are often difficult to verify. Now, scientists are in search of the elusive: hard data. From machine learning sites that analyze the sky 24/7, to a crowd-sourcing app that asks the public to submit their own UFO videos, discover the inventive methods at play to capture more data.