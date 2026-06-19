This Giant Telescope Will Map the Universe in Unbelievable Detail | NOVA

Go behind the scenes as NOVA visits the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile, where scientists fire up the world's largest digital camera for the first time.

Equipped with an 8.4-meter mirror and a 3.2-billion-pixel camera—the largest digital camera ever built for astronomy—the Rubin Observatory is poised to revolutionize how we see the cosmos. In just 10 hours of test observations, the telescope detected over 2,100 new asteroids.