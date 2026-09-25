This Discovery Rewrote Human History | NOVA

In a remote cave in North West Africa, a chance discovery uncovered some mysterious human remains. Someone was living here thousands of years earlier than we imagined.

For the longest time, we thought we knew the origins of our species. We thought we began 200,000 years ago in East Africa. But new revelations from out here in Morocco, from a part of Africa that people weren’t really considering, are forcing us to rethink our very first steps on this planet.