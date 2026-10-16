How AI Deepfakes Are Really Made | Hany Farid | NOVA

Even expert Hany Farid has trouble identifying his own real voice from an AI-generated fraud.

Hany Farid is a Professor at the UC Berkeley School of Information. In addition to teaching at UC Berkeley, Hany is Chief Science Officer at GetReal Security, a company that focuses on the authentication of digital media. His research focuses on digital forensics, forensic science, misinformation, image analysis, and human perception. He has published dozens of papers on how humans relate to AI and technology.