Interview: Consciousness, Personality, and Creativity with Heather Berlin | Particles of Thought | NOVA

Your brain does all kinds of strange things. Neuroscientist Heather Berlin explains how it works.

In this episode, Heather joins Hakeem to explore the mysteries of the mind: how consciousness works, how your brain constructs reality, and how you might be able to hack it to live a better life. They dive into the effects of psychedelics and meditation, and explore the future of thought in a world shaped by AI. This episode is no placebo – it really will expand your mind.

Heather Berlin is a neuroscientist, clinical psychologist, and associate clinical professor of psychiatry and neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. She is interested in how consciousness and creativity work within the brain and is also the host of NOVA’s "Your Brain" two-part special.