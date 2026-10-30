How The First Humans Survived in Ice Age America | Full Documentary | NOVA

Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.

Journey back to when humans first ventured into the Americas, a world teeming with colossal megafauna and dramatic climate shifts. Witness their ingenious survival tactics against formidable predators, and uncover the mystery of ancient footprints in the desert of White Sands. See how these pioneers transformed from nomads to living in rooted communities, forever altering our world.