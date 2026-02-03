Olympics
Italy's Winter Olympics promised sustainability. But in Cortina, environmentalists warn the Games could scar these mountains for decades.
-
The Winter Olympics promise plenty of high adrenaline, fierce competition, historic firsts and emotional moments over 2 1/2 weeks. Here are some of the names and narratives to keep an eye on.
-
The 2022 Olympics kick off in Beijing on Friday. Here's how to watch the opening ceremony and follow NPR's coverage for the next two weeks.
More Sports News
-
U.S. Olympic athletes are arriving and settling into their digs for the next couple of weeks in Italy. Curlers are amazed by the mountain scenery in Cortina; figure skaters are plant fostering in Milan; and the big air slopestyle women are "smashing pizzas" in Livigno.
-
Some blind and low vision fans will get to use haptic tablets at Super Bowl 60. It allows them to feel the ball as it moves around the field.
-
Ski mountaineering is a new sport in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy and mogul skiing, gets an additional twist; skiers now participate in pairs.
-
NPR reporters visited the Milan Olympic Village in the days before the opening ceremony to investigate the dining hall dessert situation and other pressing questions.
-
The North Carolinian wife of the Patriots’ quarterback has won the hearts of New Englanders.
-
The Winter Olympics bring hundreds of the world's best winter athletes to northern Italy, where they will face off in 16 different sports across 2 1/2 weeks. Here's how to follow along.
-
When Super bowl 60 gets underway there will be one photographer on the sidelines who has snapped shots at every Super Bowl game. John Biever was 15 when he took photos at the first Super Bowl; he says this one will likely be his last.
-
The 41-year-old's remarkable comeback from retirement was thrown into jeopardy after she hurt her knee during a crash in competition last week. But that won't keep her from racing in the Olympics.
-
It might seem inelegant to yeet an iron skillet across an ice rink. But this spinoff sport has its own techniques and lingo: You can throw a turtle at the bacon, for instance.
-
"I want to make sure you know who I'm racing for," wrote Minnesota-born cross-country skiing star Jessie Diggins. Meanwhile, a hospitality center for Team USA families dropped the name "Ice House."